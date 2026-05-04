Nashik: Professor Demands Sexual Favours From Student During Exam In Malegaon; Arrested | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light at a college in Malegaon where a professor allegedly demanded sexual favours from a female student while examinations were underway. The accused, identified as Wajid Ali, has been arrested by the police. The incident has sparked outrage across the city, with demands for strict punishment against the accused.



According to available information, the accused was working as an assistant professor at the concerned college. In the incident that occurred on Monday, he allegedly behaved obscenely and demanded sexual favours from a second-year student who had appeared for an examination of a backlog subject from her first year. Initially shocked and disturbed, the student gathered herself and immediately approached the college principal to report the incident. Realising the seriousness of the matter, the college administration alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the college and took the professor into custody.



As news of the incident spread across the city, relatives of the student and members of various social organisations gathered outside the college premises. They expressed strong anger over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.



Immediate Suspension

Taking serious note of the matter, the college administration suspended assistant professor Wajid Ali with immediate effect. The institution also announced the formation of a three-member inquiry committee at the college level and a four-member committee at the institutional level to investigate the case further.