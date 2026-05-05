Nashik: Women’s Commission Chairperson To Visit City Tomorrow To Review TCS Case; Special Meeting With Police Commissioner Scheduled | Sourced

Nashik: The sensational 'Corporate Jihad' and women harassment case involving the TCS company in Nashik has drawn serious attention at the national level. Against this backdrop, Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), is scheduled to visit Nashik tomorrow, Wednesday (May 6). During this visit, she will primarily review the police investigation into the TCS case; the trip is expected to accelerate administrative efforts aimed at securing justice for the victimised women.



Vijaya Rahatkar will hold a special meeting at the Nashik Police Commissionerate with the Police Commissioner and senior officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). During this meeting, she will seek detailed information regarding the progress of the investigation thus far, the digital evidence seized, and the search for the absconding accused. This review meeting is poised to be pivotal, as it follows a previous visit by the Women's Commission's ‘Fact-Finding’ Committee to Nashik, during which they interacted with the victims.







Allegations of 'Corporate Jihad' in the TCS case have sent shockwaves across the entire nation. With the Chairperson of the Women's Commission herself visiting Nashik to personally oversee the investigation, the police machinery now bears an increased responsibility to apprehend the main masterminds and the faces operating from behind the scenes in this crime. The victimised women and their families have expressed satisfaction regarding this visit, voicing their hopes that the investigation will gain momentum.