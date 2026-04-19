Nashik: EMRS Students Shine In CBSE Class 10 Exams, Honoured By Tribal Commissioner Leena Bansod | Sourced

Nashik: Students from the state's Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) have achieved outstanding success in the Class 10 written examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). These successful students were felicitated on Friday (March 17) at the hands of Leena Bansod, the Tribal Development Commissioner and Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Tribal Educational Institutions Society.

On this occasion, special honours were bestowed upon Alkesh Bagul (EMRS Chandkapur) and Nivedita Mahale (EMRS Shindedigar), who secured the first rank at the state level. During the program, Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod collectively honoured a group of meritorious students from across the state.

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EMRS schools provide quality education to students residing in the remote tribal regions of the state. Once again this year, these schools have left a distinct mark with their examination results. Following the felicitation ceremony, Commissioner Bansod interacted with the meritorious students, as well as with the principals and teachers. She urged the students not to rest on their laurels after their Class 10 success, but to instead prepare diligently for their future education. She also offered guidance regarding competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET. Furthermore, she acknowledged the significant contribution of the principals and teachers in achieving this success.

Attendees at the event included Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) Digambar Chavan, Joint Director (Finance) Kapil Pawar, Deputy Commissioners Vinita Sonawane, Shashikala Ahirrao, and Santosh Thube, Assistant Commissioner Anita Dabhade, Assistant Project Officer Sunil Kayande, Principals Deepak Sonawane and Prashant Sawale, and Teachers Naresh Kumar and Savita Kumari, among others. ### Secretary Waghmare’s ‘Digital’ Interaction

A special highlight of the felicitation ceremony was the interaction held via video call between Vijay Waghmare, Chairman of the Maharashtra Tribal Educational Institutions Society and Secretary of the Tribal Development Department and the students. This interaction was organised by Commissioner Leena Bansod. During the session, Secretary Waghmare engaged warmly with the students and extended his best wishes for their future education.

This event has served to boost the morale of the students at the EMRS schools and has conveyed a clear message that the Department remains committed to ensuring quality education for tribal students.