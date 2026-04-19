Nashik: Stray Dog Menace In Indiranagar–Ashok Nagar Sparks Fear, Residents Demand Urgent Action | Sourced

Nashik: A growing menace of stray and rabid dogs has created panic among residents in Indiranagar, DGP Nagar, the Trans Fitness area, Bajrang Society, the area behind Rajasarathi Society, Vista Society, and adjoining roads. Packs of stray dogs have been frequently spotted across these localities, posing a serious threat to public safety.



It has come to light that large quantities of slaughter waste, including remains of chickens and other animals, are being dumped on open plots. This has attracted stray dogs from across the city, leading to a sharp increase in their numbers and aggressive behaviour. As a result, an atmosphere of fear has gripped local residents.



Morning walkers and joggers are particularly at risk, often forced to step out in fear. Several incidents of dog attacks were reported today alone, with multiple residents sustaining bite injuries. Among the injured is Nitesh Katore, along with others who were attacked. In the Strong Fitness Gym area, cases of people being knocked down and bitten by dogs have also surfaced. Notably, a severe attack on Siddharth Pawar, who is hearing and speech impaired, led to his immediate admission to Bitco Hospital.



These repeated incidents have sparked strong public outrage, with residents questioning the functioning of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Locals allege that despite repeated complaints, no concrete action has been taken. Authorities are reportedly giving evasive responses such as, “Action is underway, but the dogs cannot be found,” leading to further frustration.



In this backdrop, BJP Nashik city General Secretary Sunil Desai has strongly criticised the administration, warning that, “The issue of citizens’ safety has become extremely serious. If immediate and concrete measures are not implemented, a strong protest movement will be launched.”