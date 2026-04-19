Nashik: Don’t Delay Women’s Reservation, Implement 2023 Law Now, Says MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre | Sourced

Nashik: Addressing the growing confusion around women’s reservation in the country, MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre strongly criticised the central government. He alleged that despite the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 in Parliament in 2023, its implementation is being deliberately delayed.



While the ruling party has been campaigning that the opposition is against women’s reservation, the opposition has firmly rejected this claim. “The INDIA alliance has never opposed women’s reservation. The law was already passed in 2023. The central government should implement it immediately. We will extend full support,” he stated. He also emphasised that the issue of women’s rights should not be politicised.



The central government has linked the implementation of the reservation to processes such as the census and constituency delimitation, thereby postponing its enforcement. “If there is genuine intent to empower women, the law can be implemented immediately with minor necessary adjustments,” he asserted.



MP Bhagre also accused the government of attempting to derive political mileage from the issue. “There is a dual strategy at play, claiming credit if the bill is passed and blaming the opposition if it is stalled,” he said. He underlined that true empowerment of women must come through concrete action, not mere announcements.



He further noted that the rejection of the constitutional amendment bill calls for introspection by the central government. This is not a matter of political victory or defeat, but a question of women’s rights in the country, and therefore any form of political celebration should be avoided.



Through a press note, the opposition has once again urged the central government to stop spreading misinformation and to implement the 2023 law without delay. Making women wait longer for their rights is unjust and goes against democratic values, the statement concluded.