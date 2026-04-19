Nashik: Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat Remanded To 5-Day Police Custody In Fifth Case | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/



Nashik: The custody period of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat continues to extend as new cases emerge. On Sunday, the court remanded Kharat to an additional five days of police custody in connection with a fifth case involving alleged atrocities against women. Following his custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), he was produced before the court via video conferencing due to security reasons.



After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody until April 23, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and the number of victims involved.



Multiple complaints have been registered against Kharat by different women. Investigators have been seeking fresh police custody in successive cases immediately after the completion of judicial custody in earlier ones. The SIT is reportedly conducting intensive daily interrogations to uncover the full extent of the alleged crimes.



During the hearing, the prosecution argued that although the pattern of the crimes appears similar, the victims are different in each case. It was alleged that Kharat used intoxicating substances and deceit to exploit women. The prosecution stressed that custodial interrogation is necessary to investigate the substances used and the larger conspiracy behind the crimes.



Taking into account the gravity of the offences and the number of victims, the court approved the request for police custody.



Kharat’s lawyer informed the court that the accused had previously undergone shoulder surgery and is suffering from severe headaches. It was also stated that painkillers have not been effective. The defence requested that he be examined by a neurosurgeon without requiring a fresh application. The judge directed the police to ensure that Kharat receives necessary medical treatment during custody.