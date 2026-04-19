Nashik Controversy: Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt At Shirdi D-Mart Sparks Protest, No Case Filed Yet | Sourced

Shirdi: Serious allegations have surfaced at the D-Mart store in Shirdi, claiming that an employee attempted to persuade a colleague to convert to another religion. This incident has caused a stir in the area, prompting Hindu organisations to stage a protest demonstration outside the D-Mart premises. The police said that no case has been filed in this regard; the crowd just gathered at D Mart, shouting slogans. The Hindu Organisations also visited the police station, but didn't file a case.

According to reports, it is alleged that Sohail, a colleague of Ashwin, a young man employed at D-Mart, attempted to persuade Ashwin to change his religion. There is also talk that Ashwin has changed his name to ‘Mustafa’ on social media platforms. Upon learning of this incident, office-bearers of various Hindu organisations gathered to stage a protest demonstration in front of D-Mart. Approximately 150 employees work at the Shirdi D-Mart store.

New Controversy Following the TCS Incident

Allegations regarding religious conversion and harassment had previously surfaced at the TCS office in Nashik as well; an inquiry into that matter is currently ongoing. Prior to this, a case was registered in the Shirdi area under the POCSO Act involving a minor girl, which included allegations of forced marriage and religious conversion. Against this backdrop, the incident at the Shirdi D-Mart has sparked intense outrage at the local level.

The Administration's Stance

The Shirdi administration has stated, "This is an extremely sensitive matter. It is essential to await the completion of the investigation and the collection of evidence to ascertain the truth." The police have gathered information from both parties involved and have indicated that an official stance regarding the matter will be clarified shortly.

Hindu organisations have sought an explanation from the D-Mart management and have demanded strict action against those found guilty. This incident has underscored the need to maintain religious harmony within the Shirdi region.