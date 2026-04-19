Nashik: Young Boy Dies While Washing Clothes In Darna River, Sibling Saved After Villagers Rush To Help | Sourced

Nashik: A tragic drowning incident has occurred in the Darna River at Manikkhamb in Igatpuri Taluka. Of two siblings who had gone to the riverbank to wash clothes, one young child lost his life, while the other brother was rescued by locals.

According to reports, the two sons of Kalu Chavan from Manikkhamb village attempted to go to the banks of the Darna River along with their sister to wash clothes. Misjudging the depth of the water in the river, both siblings submerged. Upon hearing the sister's screams for help, nearby villagers rushed to the scene. Locals immediately conducted a search and rescued one brother; however, the younger brother, Vignesh Kalu Chavan, could not be saved. His body was subsequently recovered from the river.

News of this incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village. The family's grief is inconsolable, and villagers have expressed deep sorrow over this tragedy.

Locals state that such incidents frequently occur in many villages along the Darna River due to the excessive water depth and the absence of any safety signage or protective fencing. The police have visited the scene to conduct an official inquest (panchnama), and a post-mortem examination of the deceased's body has been performed.

Appeal to Parents and Villagers

Locals are urging all villagers residing along the Darna River to prevent young children from venturing to the riverbank unsupervised and are demanding that appropriate safety measures be implemented along the riverbanks. The police and the local administration have also issued an appeal to villages situated along the river to remain vigilant.

This unfortunate incident has created an atmosphere of mourning throughout Igatpuri Taluka, and expressions of condolence are being extended to the bereaved family.