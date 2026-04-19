Nashik: MLC Satyajeet Tambe Warns Of Indefinite Protest Over Education Dept Irregularities | Sourced

Nashik: Raising strong objections to the ongoing mismanagement, chaos, and administrative inefficiency in the state’s School Education Department, MLC Satyajeet Tambe has submitted a letter to the State Education Commissioner. He highlighted that the situation in North Maharashtra has become extremely serious and warned that if immediate and concrete measures are not taken, he will launch an indefinite sit-in protest from May 25, 2026.



According to the letter, the condition of the education system in districts under the Nashik Graduate Constituency, including Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar, is deteriorating day by day. An atmosphere of mistrust has developed among teachers, students, parents, management bodies, and the administration, leading to a directionless system. He also criticised that even minor tasks are being delayed under the pretext of ACIT inquiries, while the administration is resorting only to temporary solutions.



Tambe further expressed concern that many issues in the Education Department are administrative rather than financial, yet budget constraints are repeatedly cited as excuses. He pointed out that teachers are burdened with additional government duties such as census work, voter registration, and BLO responsibilities, which are affecting their core teaching work. He also raised an alarm that schools are focusing more on reporting, audits, and supplementary tasks rather than delivering quality education.



Demand for a comprehensive review of the education system

Tambe has demanded that the Chief Education Commissioner immediately convene an internal meeting to review all pending issues in depth. He has also called for a joint meeting in Pune in the first week of May, involving district education officers, deputy directors, teacher unions, management representatives, students, and parents from across North Maharashtra, to arrive at concrete and long-term solutions.



Indefinite protest from May 25

He has warned that if no decisive action is taken on these issues, an indefinite protest will be launched from May 25, 2026, in front of the Education Commissioner’s office and will continue until the demands are met.



“Protest is not new to me”

Tambe stated that protests are not new to him. Since the age of 18, he has actively participated in various movements and has consistently raised his voice on pending issues in the education sector. Whether it was the old pension scheme or securing grants for unaided schools, he has persistently followed up with the government. He has also taken an aggressive stance on educational issues in the legislature and has played a role in resolving them from time to time.