Nashik: Elderly Woman Scammed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹90,000 By Imposters Posing As Police | IANS

A distressing incident unfolded in Nashik's Sambhaji Stadium area, shedding light on a scam preying on senior citizens. On Wednesday, a 76-year-old elderly woman, Kusum Vishwanath Bhavsar, fell victim to a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by imposters posing as law enforcement officers.

Bhavsar, a resident of Ashwinnagar, CIDCO, was returning home from his routine walk when he encountered imposters on two-wheelers masquerading as police personnel.

Under the guise of ensuring his safety, they advised Bhavsar to remove his bangles and gold chains. Tragically, Bhavsar was led to believe that his valuables were being safeguarded, only to later discover that he had been duped.

Approximately ₹90,000 worth of gold ornaments had been surreptitiously handed over to him, purportedly as a protective measure. However, upon reaching home and examining the contents of the handkerchief given to her, Bhavsar realised the deceit. The Ambad police station has since registered a case of fraud in connection with this incident, and further investigation is underway.