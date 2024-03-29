 Nashik: Elderly Woman Scammed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹90,000 By Imposters Posing As Police
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Elderly Woman Scammed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹90,000 By Imposters Posing As Police

Nashik: Elderly Woman Scammed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹90,000 By Imposters Posing As Police

Under the guise of ensuring his safety, they advised her to remove his bangles and gold chains. Tragically, she was led to believe that his valuables were being safeguarded

JagrutiUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Elderly Woman Scammed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹90,000 By Imposters Posing As Police | IANS

A distressing incident unfolded in Nashik's Sambhaji Stadium area, shedding light on a scam preying on senior citizens. On Wednesday, a 76-year-old elderly woman, Kusum Vishwanath Bhavsar, fell victim to a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by imposters posing as law enforcement officers.

Bhavsar, a resident of Ashwinnagar, CIDCO, was returning home from his routine walk when he encountered imposters on two-wheelers masquerading as police personnel.

Read Also
IN PHOTOS: 10 Things To Know About Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress' Candidate For Pune Lok Sabha Seat
article-image

Under the guise of ensuring his safety, they advised Bhavsar to remove his bangles and gold chains. Tragically, Bhavsar was led to believe that his valuables were being safeguarded, only to later discover that he had been duped.

Approximately ₹90,000 worth of gold ornaments had been surreptitiously handed over to him, purportedly as a protective measure. However, upon reaching home and examining the contents of the handkerchief given to her, Bhavsar realised the deceit. The Ambad police station has since registered a case of fraud in connection with this incident, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Elderly Woman Scammed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹90,000 By Imposters Posing As Police

Nashik: Elderly Woman Scammed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹90,000 By Imposters Posing As Police

Pune: 260th Anniversary Of Army Medical Corps Commemorated With Walkathon & Cyclothon At AFMC - See...

Pune: 260th Anniversary Of Army Medical Corps Commemorated With Walkathon & Cyclothon At AFMC - See...

Nashik: MHADA Directs NMC To Provide Information On Housing Policy Compliance With Major Real Estate...

Nashik: MHADA Directs NMC To Provide Information On Housing Policy Compliance With Major Real Estate...

Nashik: Unseasonal Rain Brings Relief Amid Rising Heat; Onion And Grape Farmers Suffer Losses

Nashik: Unseasonal Rain Brings Relief Amid Rising Heat; Onion And Grape Farmers Suffer Losses

VIDEO: Traffic Chaos On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Ruins Long Weekend Plans

VIDEO: Traffic Chaos On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Ruins Long Weekend Plans