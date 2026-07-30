Nashik: Educational Institutions To Establish 'Kumbh Cells'; Student Volunteer Registrations Open For Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: In a major initiative to build a structured student volunteer network for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has directed educational institutions across Nashik to establish dedicated 'Kumbh Cells'. Alongside this, online registrations have also been opened for the 'Kumbhdoot' student volunteer programme, inviting students to enrol by scanning the designated QR code.



The initiative follows an online review meeting chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh, during which representatives of educational institutions discussed a collaborative framework for engaging students in volunteer services, environmental initiatives and pilgrim assistance during the mega religious gathering.



As part of the initiative, every participating institution will establish a Kumbh Cell, which will serve as the primary point of coordination with NTKMA. The Cell will facilitate student volunteer mobilisation, organise Swachh Kumbh and Harit Kumbh campaigns, coordinate volunteer training and deployment at ghats, temples, parking areas, railway stations, health centres and relief camps, manage information and help desks, support crowd and queue management, promote plastic-free and eco-friendly initiatives, encourage digital volunteering and social media awareness, coordinate with NSS, NCC and other student organisations, and organise awareness campaigns and cultural programmes.





Students interested in becoming 'Kumbhdoots' can register by scanning the QR code released by NTKMA and completing the online registration form. Applicants will be required to provide their basic details and educational institution information. Registered students will subsequently be connected with their institution's Kumbh Cell and will be enrolled for volunteer training, orientation and deployment as part of the preparations for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.



Educational institutions have also been requested to nominate a nodal officer and share the officer's name, designation, contact number and email address with NTKMA at the earliest to facilitate regular coordination and planning.



"The success of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 will depend significantly on the enthusiasm, discipline and commitment of our student volunteers. Establishing a Kumbh Cell in every educational institution will enable systematic planning, training and coordination well before the Mela. We are confident that our educational institutions will once again extend their wholehearted support for this event of national and spiritual significance," said NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh.







Key Areas of Engagement



Student Volunteer Mobilisation



Swachh Kumbh & Harit Kumbh Campaigns



Pilgrim Assistance & Help Desks



Crowd & Queue Management



Volunteer Training & Deployment



Plastic-Free & Eco-Friendly Initiatives



Digital Volunteering & Social Media Awareness



NSS, NCC & Student Organisation Coordination



Awareness Campaigns & Cultural Programmes