Nashik: Gangapur Dam Discharge Increased Again As Catchment Rain Continues; Godavari Level Remains High | Sourced

Nashik: Although there has been a brief lull in rainfall within Nashik city, continuous rain in the Gangapur Dam's catchment area has necessitated an increase in water discharge from the dam. Currently, 8,160 cusecs of water is being released from the Gangapur Dam. Consequently, water levels in the Godaghat and Ramkund areas remain high.

Waist-deep water has accumulated near the Dutonda Maruti Temple in the Godaghat area, and several temples, both large and small, in the Ramkund vicinity are submerged. Security personnel have been deployed to prevent devotees from entering these areas. With varying levels of discharge continuing from the Darna Dam and others, the administration remains vigilant to keep the Godavari River's water level under control.

Satisfactory Dam Storage

Major and medium dams in the district currently hold approximately 83 per cent of their usable water capacity. The Gangapur dam complex is also in a good state, with continuous inflows driven by rainfall in the catchment area; consequently, water discharge is being managed in a controlled manner.

Rain Forecast for the Next Five Days

According to the Meteorological Department, a 'Yellow Alert' will remain in effect for Nashik over the next two to three days. Moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall is likely between Wednesday and Friday (July 29–31), potentially accompanied by thunderstorms. The intensity of the rain is expected to subside on Saturday and Sunday (August 1–2). Overall, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over the next five days, with a likelihood of heavier precipitation in the catchment areas.

Citizens are advised to avoid riverbanks, waterfalls, and low-lying areas. The administration has placed all relevant agencies on high alert and urged the public to exercise caution over the coming days.