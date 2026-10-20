Nashik: Dussehra Drives Festive Buying Across Real Estate, Auto And Gold Markets | AI

Nashik: The auspicious occasion of Dussehra witnessed considerable enthusiasm among consumers across Nashik city and its surrounding areas. The real estate, automobile and gold jewellery sectors saw increased interest in purchases, giving a boost to commercial activity during the festive season.

Considered an auspicious occasion for making major purchases, Vijayadashami encouraged several families to invest in homes, flats, two-wheelers, four-wheelers and gold and silver jewellery. The real estate sector witnessed interest from prospective homebuyers during the festive period.

Customers visited residential projects in different parts of the city to enquire about flats, explore investment opportunities and consider booking properties. Some developers offered festive discounts, flexible payment options and special schemes to attract buyers. However, the actual number of bookings and completed property transactions will need to be verified through official registration data to establish the total business generated during the period.

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The automobile sector also experienced festive enthusiasm, with customers visiting showrooms to purchase two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Many buyers considered purchasing new vehicles for personal and family use, while attractive offers, financing facilities and festive schemes provided additional incentives. Vehicle delivery ceremonies, accompanied by traditional puja rituals, remained an important part of the Dussehra celebrations for many customers.

The gold and jewellery market also attracted buyers, as purchasing gold on Vijayadashami is considered auspicious in Indian tradition.

Customers visited jewellery stores to purchase ornaments, gold coins and silver articles for personal use, investment and festive gifting. Some families also used the occasion to purchase jewellery ahead of the wedding season. Amid elevated gold prices, affordability and changing purchasing preferences remained important considerations for buyers.

The economic impact of festive shopping extends beyond these three major sectors. Automobile sales support related businesses such as vehicle financing, insurance and servicing, while real estate transactions generate activity in construction materials, home interiors and housing finance. Similarly, jewellery purchases benefit goldsmiths, artisans, retailers and other businesses associated with the jewellery trade.

Overall, Dussehra brought a festive boost to Nashik's real estate, automobile and jewellery markets. The actual scale of business generated, however, can be established only after verified figures on vehicle sales, property registrations and jewellery transactions become available. The festive buying trend is expected to support the city's commercial activity and local businesses.