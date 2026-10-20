Nashik: FDA Suspends Sandeep Foundation Canteen Licence Over Hygiene Lapses |

Nashik: Serious concerns over food safety at educational institutions have emerged following reports of unhygienic conditions at the canteen of Sandeep Foundation in Nashik. Taking cognisance of complaints about poor hygiene and the alleged presence of cockroaches and other insects in food items, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of the canteen concerned. Dainik Bhramar reported the action.

Following complaints from students, food safety officials inspected the premises. According to the report, the inspection revealed serious lapses in maintaining prescribed hygiene standards. The action against the institution's Okra Canteen has once again raised concerns about the quality and safety of food served to students.

College canteens cater to a large number of students every day, serving meals and snacks. Maintaining cleanliness in food preparation areas, ensuring proper storage of food items and implementing effective pest-control measures are essential requirements at such establishments. The reported presence of cockroaches and other insects in food is considered a serious food safety concern, prompting the authorities to take action against the canteen.

According to the report, Food Safety Officer Pratik Bhad acted under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Sandeep Deore.

The incident highlights the need for regular inspections of canteens operating within educational institutions. College and institutional managements are expected to strictly comply with food safety regulations to ensure that students are provided with hygienic and safe food.

Meanwhile, the available information confirms the suspension of the canteen's licence. However, independent confirmation is not available on whether the canteen has been physically sealed, the duration of the suspension or the official response of the institution's management to the action.