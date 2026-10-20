Nashik: Man Booked For Cheating Woman Of ₹7.5 Lakh With Promise Of ‘Money Rain’ | AI

Nashik: A case has been registered against a Nashik man for allegedly cheating a woman suffering from asthma by claiming that he could cure her illness through rituals and make money rain from the sky using supernatural and occult powers.

According to the complaint, the woman was made to perform rituals in a semi-naked state and was allegedly cheated of ₹7.5 lakh. Police registered a case late at night at Gangapur Police Station under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The suspect has been identified as Arun Dhondu Patil, who allegedly operated in the Gangapur area of Nashik.

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Panvel, learnt about Patil's purported supernatural powers. He allegedly arranged a vehicle to bring her and her husband from Panvel to Nashik, with both blindfolded during the journey. After the initial rituals, they were taken back to Panvel in a similar manner. The process was repeated on another occasion.

When the woman believed that her health had improved, she began trusting Patil. He subsequently allegedly promised to make money rain from the sky and instructed her to bring clothes stained with menstrual blood.

During a ritual near Balaji Temple on Gangapur Road in Nashik, the woman was allegedly made to remove her clothes and wear a thin, white, transparent garment. Water was poured over it, and the clothes stained with menstrual blood were used in the ritual.

Patil allegedly used a human skull, rice, turmeric, vermilion, gulal-coloured water and other materials. A ritual involving ₹5 lakh provided by the woman was also reportedly performed. The ceremony lasted approximately two hours, during which a goat was allegedly sacrificed.

Patil reportedly assured the woman that money would rain at her home after she returned. The woman and her husband were subsequently taken back to Panvel blindfolded. In all, Patil allegedly collected ₹7.5 lakh from the woman for three separate rituals.

However, neither did money rain as promised nor did the woman recover from her illness. When she realised that she had allegedly been cheated, she demanded a refund, but Patil reportedly gave evasive responses.

After learning about the incident, activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) met Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and brought the matter to his attention.

Following this intervention, Senior Police Inspector Suresh Avhad of Gangapur Police Station registered a case against Patil.

The police and MANS activists have appealed to anyone who may have been similarly cheated through promises of supernatural powers, occult practices, mantras or rituals to obtain money to come forward and lodge a complaint at Gangapur Police Station.

MANS State General Secretary Dr TR Gorane, State Committee Member Krishna Chandgude, Prahlad Mistry, Mahendra Datrange, Ranjan Londhe, Komal Varde and Dr Mangesh Kade were among those who worked to bring the matter to the authorities' attention.