Nashik: Youth Celebrate Navratri With Garba, Dandiya And Fancy Dress Competitions |

Nashik: Young people across Nashik have participated enthusiastically in Garba and Raas dances during the Sharadiya Navratri festival. At Garba nights organised by local groups, associations and schools, young men and women dressed in traditional attire celebrated the festival with energetic dance performances.

Garba and Dandiya events have been organised at several locations across the city. Participants enjoyed a blend of traditional Garba and rock music at some events. Various institutions also hosted programmes such as Rangilo Raas, featuring prizes in categories including best selfie zone, best costume and best dance performance.

Young participants arrived at the venues wearing Kutch-work ghagras (skirts), velvet outfits, vibrant neon-coloured clothing and oxidised jewellery.

Fancy dress contests, dance competitions and group performances added to the festivities. Several organisers extended their events late into the night, allowing participants to celebrate while paying homage to the Goddess.

Police have implemented security measures at Garba venues and issued guidelines regarding the use of laser lights and sound volume levels.

Garba and Raas celebrations are scheduled to continue at various locations across the city during the final days of Navratri. The enthusiastic participation of young people has added to the festive atmosphere in Nashik.