Nashik: Dog Bite Cases Rise 64% In Three Years, Rabies Deaths Remain A Concern | FP photo

Nashik: Dog bite incidents reported at government health facilities across Nashik district have increased significantly over the past three years, with a sharp rise recorded in 2025-26. Rabies-related deaths have also increased during the period, highlighting the need for greater public awareness and timely medical treatment.

The district recorded 26,251 dog bite incidents in 2023-24. The number increased to 29,281 in 2024-25 and further rose to 43,039 in 2025-26 — an increase of around 64% compared to 2023-24.

By the end of June 2026, 10,455 dog bite incidents had been reported in 2026-27, with no deaths recorded during the period.

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Rabies cases also increased from three in 2023-24 to four in 2024-25 and 14 in 2025-26. The number of rabies-related deaths stood at one, four and 12, respectively, during the three years. By the end of June 2026, four rabies cases and three deaths had been recorded in 2026-27.

The highest number of dog bite incidents in 2025-26 was recorded at District Hospital, Nashik, with 11,197 cases. It was followed by General Hospital, Malegaon, with 4,228 cases; Sub-District Hospital, Manmad, with 3,427; Rural Hospital, Satana, with 2,873; and Rural Hospital, Dindori, with 2,831.

Snakebite Cases

Snakebite cases remained relatively stable during the three years, with 5,305 cases reported in 2023-24, 5,291 in 2024-25 and 4,977 in 2025-26. By the end of June 2026, 1,146 cases had been recorded in 2026-27.

Snakebites resulted in 20 deaths in 2023-24, seven in 2024-25, nine in 2025-26 and three deaths by the end of June 2026.

Health authorities have advised people to wash animal-bite wounds immediately with running water and soap for at least 15 minutes. They have cautioned against applying chilli, lime, oil, soil or other household substances to wounds.

People who are bitten should seek medical attention immediately, even if the injury appears minor. Anti-rabies vaccination and, where required, Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) should be administered promptly.

In case of a snakebite, the victim should be kept calm and taken to a hospital as quickly as possible. Practices such as cutting the wound, sucking out venom or applying a tight ligature should be avoided.

Health authorities stressed the importance of timely medical care, public awareness and preventive measures amid the rise in dog bite and rabies cases.