Nashik: MP Bhaskar Bhagre Seeks Trigger-1 Status For Drought-Affected Villages In Three Talukas | Facebook

Nashik: Several villages in Chandwad, Dindori and Niphad talukas in the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency are facing drought-like conditions due to uneven rainfall, prolonged dry spells and inadequate rainfall during critical stages of crop growth. Against this backdrop, MP Bhaskar Bhagre has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to include eligible villages from the three talukas under Drought Trigger-1.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Bhagre said the assessment should not be based solely on the average rainfall recorded for an entire taluka. He called for a village-wise assessment that considers rainfall patterns, prolonged dry spells, the condition of crops, soil water-holding capacity and the availability of water resources.

He said several areas have light and hilly soil, making crops particularly vulnerable to prolonged gaps in rainfall. Inadequate moisture during critical stages of kharif crop growth has affected crop development and could result in reduced yields.

Bhagre has therefore sought an on-ground assessment of the affected villages to accurately determine the prevailing conditions.

He urged Fadnavis to direct the district administration and Agriculture Department to conduct an objective, village-wise assessment of drought-like conditions in Chandwad, Dindori and Niphad and include all eligible villages under Trigger-1.

He further requested that villages found eligible after the assessment be provided relief measures and assistance available under the government’s drought and natural disaster-related norms.