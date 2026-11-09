Nashik: Diwali Delicacies Reach 20 Countries Through International Postal Services | AI

Nashik: The festive spirit of Diwali has travelled beyond India, with traditional delicacies from Nashik being sent to countries across the world. Families in the city are dispatching specially prepared festive food packages to their children, relatives and loved ones living abroad, giving them a taste of home during the festival of lights.

Diwali is synonymous with traditional delicacies such as chakli, chivda, laddoo, karanji, shankarpali and anarase. While households across Nashik prepare festive snacks, families whose children and relatives live overseas make special arrangements to send them homemade treats.

These packages are more than food consignments. They carry affection, memories and the warmth of family traditions.

International Postal Services Facilitate Festive Deliveries

Residents are using international parcel services offered by India Post to send Diwali delicacies and gifts overseas.

International parcel delivery arrangements, packaging assistance and doorstep collection services have made it more convenient for families to dispatch festive packages to relatives living abroad.

Japan, Australia, US Among Destinations

In previous Diwali seasons, parcels containing traditional Indian delicacies were dispatched from Nashik to countries including Japan, Australia and the US.

In 2022, the Nashik Postal Division reportedly dispatched 53 parcels to 20 countries, generating revenue of approximately ₹2.14 lakh.

In 2025, around 210 international parcels were dispatched from the Nashik division within a month, generating revenue exceeding ₹11 lakh.

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Homemade Delicacies Preserve Family Bonds

For Indians living overseas, receiving homemade Diwali delicacies is a cherished experience. The familiar taste of laddoo, chakli, karanji and chivda brings back memories of family celebrations and childhood festivities.

Travelling thousands of kilometres, these parcels represent more than festive food. They help preserve emotional connections, family traditions and the cultural identity of Indians living abroad.

Through these festive gifts, Nashik's traditional culinary heritage continues to reach households overseas, carrying the sweetness and warmth of Diwali beyond geographical boundaries.