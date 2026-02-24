Nashik Division Tops Maharashtra In Corruption Cases; 26 Arrested In 21 Days | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik division has consistently been at the forefront of corruption cases in the state and has set a record in the first month of 2026 as well. 26 accused have been arrested in 13 corruption cases in the Nashik division in the 21 days from January 1 to January 21. This number is the highest compared to other divisions.

In 2025, various departments have completed the process of seizure of property worth a total of Rs 8,42,23,240. This includes the Urban Development, Transport and Agriculture departments. According to the report, the process of seizure of this property has been completed, and the proposal has been sent for approval.

In the 21 days of January, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra has arrested 60 accused in 41 cases. Apart from bribery, no case of fraud or other corruption was registered during this period.

The Nashik division tops in 2024 as well.

In 2024 as well, the highest number of corruption cases were registered in the Nashik division. 151 cases were registered in Nashik division, 135 in Pune division and 111 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. It is clear that the Nashik division has the highest number of cases compared to other divisions.

The Anti-Corruption Department has been continuously taking strict action in the Nashik division, due to which efforts are being made to reduce corruption. However, the statistics show that the Nashik division has remained the leader in corruption cases in the state. The ACB has appealed to citizens to use the 1031 helpline to register complaints against corruption.

Department-wise arrest statistics (January 1 to 21, 2026)

- Nashik Division: 26 accused arrested in 13 cases

- Thane Division: 10 accused arrested in 7 cases

- Pune Division: 6 accused arrested in 6 cases

- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division: 7 accused arrested in 6 cases

- Nagpur Division: 5 accused arrested in 4 cases

- Nanded Division: 3 accused arrested in 3 cases