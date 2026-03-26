Nashik: District Planning Committee Clears ₹20 Crore For Human-Leopard Conflict Measures | Sourced

Nashik: To bring the escalating human-leopard conflict in Nashik district under control, the District Administration has sanctioned a fund of Rs 203,572,000 for the Forest Department. This allocation, approved by the District Planning Committee, is designated for various initiatives, including the establishment of rescue teams; the procurement of cages, rescue vehicles, modern drones, tranquilliser guns, and trap cameras; as well as the construction of rescue centres and large temporary fences.

Last year, the human-leopard conflict intensified across several parts of the district, specifically in the Nashik Taluka, Sinnar, Dindori, Niphad, and Chandwad regions. Incidents involving the loss of human life were reported in numerous locations. Consequently, a strong sentiment emerged regarding the Forest Department's perceived lack of adequate equipment and financial resources. Against this backdrop, the Forest Department submitted a comprehensive proposal to the District Collector's office.

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District Collector Ayush Prasad stated, "Modern and adequate equipment is essential to curb human-wildlife conflict. The District Planning Committee has sanctioned a fund of Rs 20 crore in accordance with the Forest Department's proposal. This will enhance the effectiveness of the rescue teams and enable us to bring leopard attacks under control."

Prior to this, the district administration had released an emergency fund of ₹50 lakh to the forest department from the disaster management fund. Additionally, a vehicle was procured for the Forest Department using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds provided by a bank. This vehicle was formally handed over to the Forest Department in the presence of District Collector Ayush Prasad. Currently, the Forest Department has a total fleet of 11 vehicles at its disposal.

The Forest Department intends to utilise the sanctioned funds to strengthen its rescue teams, procure cages, drones, tranquilliser guns, and trap cameras, and construct rescue centres. Additionally, there are plans to erect large temporary enclosures. It is anticipated that these measures will facilitate more effective control over leopard attacks in the future and enhance citizen safety.

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District Collector Ayush Prasad stated, “The availability of adequate resources and funds to the Forest Department will help mitigate human-wildlife conflict. Citizens, too, should exercise caution and immediately alert the Forest Department or the police if they observe any suspicious activity.”

This sanction of funds will bolster the capabilities of the Forest Department in the Nashik district, a state of preparedness that will prove particularly crucial in the context of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.