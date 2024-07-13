Nashik District Faces Rainfall Deficit, Awaits Heavy Showers | X/@Suchetachatter4

From June 1 to July 11, Nashik district has recorded 231.1 mm of rainfall, which is 81 per cent of the average. Nine talukas have received above-average rainfall, while six talukas are below average. Notably, four talukas in the ghat region, which typically see the highest rainfall, have received half or less of their average rainfall. While the state experiences heavy rains, Nashik district has yet to meet its normal average rainfall by mid-July.

In the last 24 hours, there was only a light sprinkle in some areas, with cloudy weather prevailing all day. However, no significant rain fell until the night of July 12. This pattern has persisted for the past two to three weeks, with rain appearing sporadically. According to the administration's report, the district's average rainfall from June 1 to July 11 is 284 mm.

Surgana, Igatpuri, Peth, and Trimbakeshwar talukas have received the lowest rainfall compared to their average, despite being areas that typically receive heavy rainfall annually. Additionally, Kalwan and Nashik talukas have also experienced relatively low rainfall.

Nine talukas, including Malegaon, Baglan, Nandgaon, Dindori, Niphad, Sinnar, Yeola, Chandwad, and Deola, have received more than average rainfall. By July 11 last year, the district had received 188.5 mm (66.4 per cent) of rain. Although this year these talukas have seen more rainfall in comparison, the amount remains significantly low in six talukas.

| Taluka | Rainfall (mm) |

| Malegaon | 199 mm |

| Baglan | 175 mm |

| Kalwan | 133 mm |

| Nandgaon | 215 mm |

| Surgana | 284 mm |

| Nashik | 137 mm |

| Dindori | 225 mm |

| Igatpuri | 383 mm |

| Peth | 311 mm |

| Niphad | 201 mm |

| Sinnar | 216 mm |

| Yeola | 188 mm |

| Chandwad | 275 mm |

| Trimbakeshwar | 499 mm |

| Deola | 241 mm |