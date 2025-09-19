Nashik District Court's New Building To Be Inaugurated On September 27 By CJI Bhushan Gavai | Sourced

Nashik: The new modern building of the Nashik District Court will be inaugurated on September 27 by Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Gavai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar, and other dignitaries will be present at the event. This information was given by the Nashik District Lawyers’ Association President, Adv. Nitin Thakare at a press conference.

The Nashik District Court was established in 1885. After the old stone building from the British era and the new building constructed in 2005, the need for expansion arose due to the increase in the number of cases, lawyers and judges. With the consistent support of the Lawyers’ Association, two and a half acres of land were made available for the court. In 2020, during the State-level Lawyers’ Conference, the foundation stone of a new five-lakh-square-foot building was laid at this site in the presence of then Chief Justice Sharad Bobde and then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The construction was completed in just four years with the strong support of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Abhay Oak.

Building Features:

This building is the first such grand seven-storey court complex in the country, comprising 45 courtrooms, a hall with a seating capacity of 700 people, and a multi-storey car park accommodating 500 four-wheelers and 1,000 two-wheelers at a time. Built at a total cost of ₹310 crore, the building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It will cater to 75 courtrooms, about 4,000 lawyers, and thousands of citizens simultaneously in the district court. The inauguration ceremony will be held at the police ground adjacent to the district court, where well-equipped seating arrangements have been made.

Public representatives, citizens, journalists, lawyers, and judges have been invited to this event. The organisers have appealed to Nashik residents to attend this historic occasion in large numbers and add to its grandeur. Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council member Adv. Jayant Jaibhave, Vice President Adv. Vaibhav Shete, Joint Secretary Adv. Sanjay Gite, Adv. Sonal Gaiker, Treasurer Adv. Kamlesh Palekar, and other lawyers were present at the press conference.

It is believed that this new building will make the judicial system in Nashik more efficient and make it easier for citizens to access justice.