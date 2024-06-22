 Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Reviews Readiness For Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Reviews Readiness For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

These meetings, held at the Collector's office, aimed to assess and plan for the increased crowd expected for the upcoming Kumbh Mela compared to previous events

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Reviews Simhastha Kumbh Mela Readiness | File Photo

To review the various development works in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, District Collector Jalaj Sharma convened meetings with representatives from the Tourism Department, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL), and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). These meetings, held at the Collector's office, aimed to assess and plan for the increased crowd expected for the upcoming Kumbh Mela compared to previous events.

Collector Sharma urged the departments to submit a comprehensive review of their plans, including detailed descriptions of the required works. He emphasised the need for all related information to be included in the review and instructed officials to submit their reports by Tuesday.

The MSEDCL presented a fund demand letter outlining the need for repairs to substation DPs, construction of new channels, electric wires, and new power lines. Additionally, the Collector inquired about the need for new trains to accommodate the increased demand and whether leasing options would be convenient. Detailed information on these queries was requested.

The MPCB was tasked with planning measures to control pollution, particularly focussing on cleaning and sterilising the water in tanks after the devotees' baths. The Collector requested a detailed report on the potential increase in pollution, the impact of continuous overnight power supply, and any possible side effects. This report is also due on Tuesday.

The Collector's office assured all departments that it would provide necessary remedial measures and assistance with their development plans, addressing any issues, including space constraints.

