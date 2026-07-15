Nashik: DISHA Committee Reviews 98 Central Schemes; MP Rajabhau Waje Calls For Faster Implementation | SansadTV

Nashik: The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) concluded its two-day review meeting under the chairmanship of Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje, undertaking a comprehensive assessment of 98 Central Government schemes implemented through 37 departments.

The meeting focused on identifying implementation gaps, pending works, fund utilisation, beneficiary outreach and department-wise challenges. MP Waje directed officials to address bottlenecks and ensure timely delivery of welfare schemes.

The meeting was attended by co-chairpersons MP Bhaskar Bhagre and Shobha Bachhav, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Mayor Himgauri Adke, MLAs Nitin Pawar and Saroj Aher, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, along with senior officials from various departments.

Opening the meeting, Waje clarified that the objective of the DISHA Committee is not to reprimand officials but to identify obstacles in implementation and resolve them through coordinated efforts between the administration and public representatives. He urged departments to present practical difficulties along with possible solutions rather than merely providing status reports.

Over the two-day session, detailed reviews were conducted on key sectors including agriculture, crop insurance, Atal Bhujal Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, women and child development, health, education, social justice, rural development, housing, employment, roads, Smart City projects, energy and railways.

In the agriculture sector, Waje directed officials to make Sunn Hemp seeds available at affordable prices, increase soil sample collection and submit proposals to the State Government to ensure fair compensation for farmers affected under the crop insurance scheme. He also sought reports on the re-survey of dark zone villages and pending works under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Reviewing the Women and Child Development Department, Waje highlighted the lack of basic facilities in anganwadis, called for a special action plan to address child malnutrition, and demanded the immediate filling of 155 vacant posts under the National Health Mission. He also supported sending a proposal to the State Government for an increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers.

The committee also reviewed the UDID campaign, road accident black spots, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, self-employment schemes, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Smart City projects, pending MSEDCL feeder works, MPLADS-funded projects and Common Service Centres (CSCs), issuing directions to the concerned departments for speedy action.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Fisheries Department and Forest Department, MP Waje directed that appropriate action be initiated and separate review meetings be conducted with the concerned departments.

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Concluding the meeting, Waje urged departments to present their unresolved issues before the upcoming Parliament session so they could be effectively taken up with the Central Government.

He stressed that ensuring the timely and quality delivery of government schemes to every eligible beneficiary is a shared responsibility of both the administration and elected representatives.

"The DISHA Committee is not merely a review forum. It is a platform to identify implementation challenges and ensure that government schemes effectively reach the last eligible beneficiary. Successful implementation is a joint responsibility of both the administration and public representatives, and every eligible citizen must receive the benefits in a timely and efficient manner," said Rajabhau Waje, MP, Nashik.