Nashik: Direct Connector To Samruddhi Expressway Gets In-Principle Approval | Sanjay Jog/ FPJ

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has granted in-principle approval for the construction of a new connector directly linking Nashik city to the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. The connector will be located at Pandhurli, approximately 28 km from Nashik. Estimated to cost between ₹300 crore and ₹350 crore, the project is expected to reduce the travel distance to the Samruddhi Expressway by nearly half.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has expressed readiness to complete the project before next year's Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Senior officials said the work would be executed on a fast track. Initially, a two-lane road will be constructed to facilitate convenient entry and exit before the Kumbh Mela. Subsequently, plans are in place to expand the road to four lanes after the necessary land acquisition. The road connecting Nashik city to Pandhurli will also be developed under a separate project.

There had been persistent demands for a direct connector to enable motorists travelling towards Mumbai and Nagpur to reach the Samruddhi Expressway quickly. Nashik's Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan had actively pursued the project. According to the PWD, the connector will bring the Samruddhi Expressway closer to Nashik city.

Currently, three options are available to access the Samruddhi Expressway from Nashik. Motorists heading towards Mumbai must use either the Igatpuri connector (approximately 45 km) or the Bharvir Khurd connector (approximately 44 km). The third option is located in Sinnar taluka, about 40 km from Nashik, and is suitable for those travelling towards Nagpur.

Double Toll Burden

Travelling to Mumbai via the Igatpuri connector involves covering a distance of 194 km. However, motorists are required to pay toll at the Ghoti toll plaza as well as the separate toll for the Samruddhi Expressway. The alternative route via the Bharvir Khurd interchange passes through narrow rural roads and covers a distance of approximately 215 km. The new connector will reduce the distance by nearly half and is likely to alleviate the burden of double tolls.