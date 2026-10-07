Nashik: Digital Kumbh To Bring AI, QR Codes And Smart Technology To Simhastha 2027 |

Nashik: The upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 is set to combine age-old religious traditions with advanced digital technology. The administration is working towards creating a 'Digital Kumbh', using artificial intelligence (AI), mobile applications, QR-based services, CCTV surveillance, real-time crowd monitoring and digital communication systems to make the pilgrimage safer, smoother and more convenient for millions of devotees.

One of the key initiatives is the proposed KumbhDoot Agentic AI, which is being developed as a digital companion for pilgrims. The system is envisaged to provide personalised assistance related to travel, accommodation, healthcare, transportation, important religious places and other essential services. The initiative is designed to support more than 20 Indian languages and may also provide access through voice-based services, making it useful even for pilgrims who do not regularly use smartphones.

AI-Powered Crowd Management

Managing massive crowds during major bathing days will be one of the biggest challenges of the Kumbh. Authorities are therefore planning extensive use of AI-based crowd monitoring and real-time data analysis. Thousands of CCTV cameras, drones and sensors will help authorities monitor crowd density at important locations. Alerts can be generated when crowd concentration reaches critical levels, enabling officials to divert pilgrims, regulate movement and deploy emergency teams.

Mobile App and Web Portal

A dedicated Kumbh web portal and mobile application are also being planned to provide pilgrims with essential information through a single digital platform. Information regarding bathing ghats, temples, akhadas, parking areas, traffic routes, accommodation, medical facilities, important events and emergency services could be made available through the platform.

The digital system is also expected to provide real-time traffic and crowd updates, helping pilgrims avoid congested routes and select safer alternatives.

QR-Based Registration and Services

QR-code technology will play an important role in the management of religious organisations, akhadas and other participating institutions. Online registration and digital databases will help the administration maintain accurate information about participating organisations and plan infrastructure, sanitation, security and other facilities accordingly.

QR codes could also be used at various locations to provide pilgrims with instant access to information about facilities, routes, services and important instructions.

5G and Advanced Communication Network

With millions of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, uninterrupted communication will be crucial. Authorities are considering 5G connectivity, additional mobile infrastructure, fibre networks and temporary communication facilities to handle the increase in network traffic during the Kumbh.

Special communication arrangements for the police, health services, fire brigade and disaster management teams will help ensure that emergency communication remains operational even during peak crowd periods.

Integrated Command and Control Centre

Another major component of the Digital Kumbh will be an integrated command and control mechanism. Data received from CCTV cameras, drones, traffic systems and other digital sources could be analysed at a centralised facility.

This will allow authorities to identify crowd build-up, traffic congestion, medical emergencies and security-related situations in real time and coordinate responses among different departments.

What Will Devotees Gain?

The Digital Kumbh is expected to provide pilgrims with real-time crowd and traffic information, digital maps of ghats, temples and akhadas, parking and route information, medical and emergency assistance, SOS and emergency-response facilities, assistance in locating missing persons, information on accommodation and essential services, multilingual and voice-based assistance, updates on important Kumbh programmes and safe-route and crowd-management alerts.

Technology to Support Tradition

The objective of the Digital Kumbh is not to change the traditional character of the Simhastha but to use technology to improve pilgrim safety, convenience and administrative efficiency. With AI, digital platforms, smart surveillance and real-time information systems being integrated into the preparations, the administration expects technology to play a significant role in the management of Nashik's Simhastha 2027.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen Nashik's identity as a major spiritual tourism destination by offering visitors a traditional pilgrimage experience supported by modern technology and improved management.