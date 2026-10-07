Nashik: MANS Calls For Removal Of Superstitious Salt Bowl From Civic Commissioner’s Chamber |

Nashik: A bowl containing coarse white salt was reportedly found in the chamber of the Nashik Municipal Commissioner. The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has submitted a memorandum demanding its immediate removal.

According to the memorandum, keeping coarse white salt in the chamber is claimed to improve visitors' mindsets and prevent arguments or disputes. If the salt has been kept for such a purpose, MANS termed the practice as promoting superstition and demanded its removal from the government office

The memorandum questioned the scientific basis of the belief, pointing out that if salt could bring about a positive change in people's behaviour and prevent conflicts, disputes should not occur outside the homes or shops of salt traders, where large quantities of salt are stored. However, arguments and disputes occur there as well. MANS said placing such objects, which it described as unscientific and based on superstition, in the chamber of a senior government official could reinforce superstitious beliefs among citizens.

The organisation further said such a practice was inconsistent with the constitutional fundamental duty to develop a scientific temper. It also argued that placing objects associated with divine powers, miracles or religious symbols in government offices could raise questions concerning the constitutional principle of secularism and should therefore be avoided.

The memorandum emphasised that when public services are delivered efficiently, transparently, without malpractice and within the stipulated time, citizens naturally develop respect, trust and goodwill towards government officials.

The memorandum was signed by MANS State Principal Secretary TR Gorane and state members Krishna Chandgude, Prahlad Mistri and Mahendra Datrange.