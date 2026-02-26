Nashik: Dialect Festival Inaugurated Ahead Of Fourth World Marathi Conference At Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj | Sourced

Nashik: Dialects are the true pride of Maharashtra, and it is these dialects that have enriched and strengthened the Marathi language, said senior litterateur Madhu Mangesh Karnik.

On the eve of the Fourth World Marathi Conference, beginning February 27 at the KTHM College campus of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, a dialect festival was organised. The festival was inaugurated by Karnik at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir.

Among those present on the occasion were Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary of the Marathi Language Department; Adv. Nitin Thakre, General Secretary of the institution; Dr Shyamkant Devare, Director of the Marathi Language Development Department; Dr Pradeep Dhawale, Vice President of the Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture; former President of the All India Marathi Literary Conference Uttam Kamble; Dr Shripad Bhalchandra Joshi; Dr Milind Joshi; and Vishwas Thakur. Distinguished literary contributors were felicitated at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnik said that Maharashtra has always valued literature, art, and music. Dialects have been deeply rooted in the soil of Maharashtra for thousands of years. Giving due importance to dialects will further enrich the Marathi language. He added that the state government’s initiative through this festival would significantly contribute to the growth of Marathi.

Dr Shripad Joshi emphasised that Marathi should evolve into a language of knowledge and technology. Revitalising dialects would help Marathi attain that status. He suggested that linguistics should be introduced as a subject from the eighth standard onwards.

Dr Milind Joshi remarked that Nashik, the literary land associated with the renowned writer V. V. Shirwadkar, is a sacred place for literature. He stressed that dialects are the lifelines of the Marathi language and cannot be ignored.

The programme was compered by Nibandh Kanitkar, and Dr Dhawale delivered the vote of thanks. A large number of citizens and students attended the event.

“Are Sansar Sansar” Wins Hearts

In the first session of the Dialect Festival, Shambhu Patil and his team from Jalgaon presented a program titled “Are Sansar Sansar,” based on the songs and poems of noted poet Bahinabai Chaudhari, captivating the audience.