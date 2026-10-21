Nashik: Devendra Fadnavis Invites President Murmu To Kumbh Mela Flag Hoisting On October 31 |

Nashik: A delegation led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and other state ministers, officials and dignitaries, invited President Droupadi Murmu to the flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for Oct 31, marking the formal inauguration of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

During the meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Chief Minister formally invited the President to attend the ceremony. He also presented her with a specially curated gift hamper showcasing Maharashtra's diverse heritage, ranging from its spiritual traditions and tribal entrepreneurship to textile craftsmanship, agricultural prosperity and culinary culture.

The President was also invited to participate in the Goda Aarti scheduled for the same day, the launch of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority's official website, the release of the Kumbh Mela anthem and the unveiling of a coffee-table book and a commemorative postal stamp dedicated to the Kumbh Mela.

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Those present on the occasion included Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal; Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan; School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse; Food and Drug Administration and Special Assistance Minister Narhari Zirwal; Nashik Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher; Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar; Nashik Purohit Sangh president Chandrashekhar Panchakshari; Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh president Manoj Thete; Narsimha Krupa Das of the Ramteerth Godavari Seva Samiti; Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam; and Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, among others.

Unique Invitation Reflects Kumbh Mela and Maharashtra's Cultural Heritage

The invitation presented to the President features a distinctive artistic concept. On opening the invitation box, a three-dimensional pop-up artwork unfolds, depicting the mythological origins, spiritual significance and grandeur of the Kumbh Mela. Designed to engage all five senses, sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch, the presentation highlights Nashik's cultural heritage, the sanctity of the Godavari River and the significance of the Kumbh Mela in Indian tradition.

The gift hamper includes products from Shabari Naturals, an initiative under the Tribal Development Department. These include incense sticks, food products made from millets, products derived from mahua flowers, bamboo-crafted articles and forest honey. Together, these products showcase the traditional knowledge of tribal communities, the sustainable use of natural resources and the potential of local entrepreneurship.

The collection also conveys a message of promoting tribal artisans' skills, expanding market access for locally made products and strengthening the economic empowerment of indigenous communities.

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The hamper also features a Paithani saree from Yeola, a symbol of Maharashtra's textile heritage. Black raisins and cashews represent Nashik's agricultural prosperity, while the city's popular chivda snack reflects its culinary traditions. Selected sweets and dry-fruit delicacies have also been included, offering a glimpse into Maharashtra's diverse food culture.

The specially designed invitation and gift hamper represent Maharashtra's spiritual legacy, cultural diversity, traditional craftsmanship and economic strengths as the state prepares to welcome the Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.