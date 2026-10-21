Nashik: Ozharkhed Dam Set To Become New Water Tourism Destination Within Two Years |

Nashik: Efforts are underway to develop water tourism at the picturesque Ozharkhed Dam in Nashik district, with the aim of offering visitors a water tourism experience within the next two years. The expansive reservoir, surrounding hills and scenic natural landscape offer considerable potential for tourism development. If implemented through proper planning, the project could boost the district's tourism sector while creating new economic opportunities for local communities.

Nashik district has a rich tradition of religious, historical and nature-based tourism. Destinations such as Trimbakeshwar, Saptashrungi Gad, Pandav Leni and several dam-side locations attract visitors throughout the year. Developing Ozharkhed Dam as a tourism destination could add a new attraction for nature lovers, families, and weekend travellers.

Water Tourism to Become a Major Attraction

The dam has the potential to support a range of tourism activities. Depending on the final project plan, facilities such as safe boating, scenic views of the reservoir, nature-based recreational activities and essential visitor amenities could be considered.

However, the specific activities to be introduced will depend on the final project plan and the necessary approvals from the authorities concerned.

With its natural surroundings, Ozharkhed Dam could offer visitors an opportunity to relax amid nature. The destination may particularly attract tourists from Nashik and neighbouring areas during weekends and holidays.

Employment Opportunities for Local Residents

The proposed water tourism project could create new employment opportunities for people living in nearby villages. Potential areas of employment include transport services, food stalls, the sale of local products, tourist guide services and facility maintenance. Training local youth in tourism-related services and involving them in the project's operations could further strengthen community participation.

Environmental Protection Will Be Crucial

Environmental conservation will be a key consideration in developing tourism at Ozharkhed Dam. Measures to maintain water quality, manage plastic waste, protect biodiversity and ensure visitor safety will be essential.