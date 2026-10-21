Nashik: Sadhugram Land Dispute Remains Unresolved Nine Months Before First Kumbh Parvani |

Nashik: With barely nine months remaining before the first major bathing ritual of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the issue of land acquisition for Sadhugram continues to pose a major challenge for the administration. Resolving land-related disputes, addressing farmers' grievances and accelerating preparations have become critical tasks as the countdown to the mega religious event gathers pace.

During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Nashik and Trimbakeshwar witness the arrival of millions of devotees, sadhus, mahants and representatives of various akharas. Sadhugram plays a crucial role in accommodating religious leaders and providing facilities for their temporary camps. Arrangements for water supply, sanitation, electricity, internal roads, security and other essential services must also be completed well before the event.

However, disagreements over land availability and compensation have complicated the process, raising concerns about whether the proposed infrastructure can be completed within the available timeframe.

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Plans to Expand Sadhugram Across Nearly 1,400 Acres

The administration has planned to expand Sadhugram over approximately 1,400 acres. According to reports published in September, the process of securing around 1,282 acres of private land on a temporary basis or through lease arrangements for Sadhugram and associated facilities was underway.

However, resistance from farmers has emerged as a significant hurdle. The administration must now ensure that the land procurement process moves forward while addressing the concerns of landowners.

The uncertainty surrounding the availability of the entire proposed area has raised questions about the timeline for developing the temporary settlement.

Farmers Insist on Settlement of Pending Compensation

Farmers opposing the land acquisition say their concerns are not limited to the proposed arrangements for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. They allege that land used during the previous Kumbh Mela was not properly restored, despite assurances from the authorities.

According to the farmers, the presence of gravel, murum, stones and other construction materials has made it difficult to bring some plots back into agricultural use. They have also raised concerns about pending compensation and interest allegedly due in connection with earlier projects.

The farmers' action committee has reportedly maintained that the outstanding compensation and interest must be settled before they agree to provide land for fresh requirements.

Legal Proceedings Add to the Complications

The proposed acquisition of land for Sadhugram has also faced legal challenges, with some farmers approaching the Bombay High Court.

In August, the court reportedly issued interim directions against coercive action against the petitioners and their properties until the next hearing. At the same time, it clarified that the competent authority could continue hearing objections raised by farmers and take decisions in accordance with the law.

The legal proceedings have added another dimension to the issue. The administration must now coordinate the acquisition process with judicial directions and the grievances raised by affected landowners.

Nine Months Left: Pressure on the Administration Mounts

The first major bathing ritual of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela is scheduled for Aug 2, 2027. As of Oct 21, 2026, approximately nine months remain before the event.

Meanwhile, reports dated Oct 21 indicate that the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated the process of acquiring 191 acres for Sadhugram. While this indicates movement on the administrative front, it does not necessarily mean that the issue concerning the entire proposed area has been resolved.

Land acquisition is only the first step. Once the required land becomes available, authorities will have to develop the site according to the needs of the akharas and other religious groups. Internal roads, water supply, electricity, sanitation, drainage and fire-safety arrangements will also require careful planning and execution.

The key question now is whether the administration and farmers will reach a mutually acceptable settlement through negotiations or whether the deadlock will continue through further legal proceedings. With the countdown to the first Parvani underway, resolving the Sadhugram issue remains a major test for the authorities.