Nashik: Deola Police Apprehend Accused in Daring Daylight Burglary; Police Adds 110 New Vehicles to its Fleet And More

Nashik: Deola Police Apprehend Accused in Daring Daylight Burglary; Police Adds 110 New Vehicles to its Fleet |

The Deola police have successfully nabbed the accused involved in a daring house burglary that took place in broad daylight on July 18 in Dnyaneshwar Nagar (Wakhari Road). The arrest was made at 4 am today.

The detailed information regarding the incident is as follows: On July 18, around 9 o'clock in the morning, a daring burglary occurred at the bungalow of Aadesh Thackeray, director of Aadesh Borewell, located in Dnyaneshwar Nagar (Vakhari Road) area of Deola. In the burglary, cash worth ₹1.5 lakh and 15 tolas of gold, worth around ₹5.5 lakh, were stolen. The thief was captured on CCTV camera. For investigation, fingerprint and dog teams were called from Nashik to the scene.

While investigating the crime, local crime branch police inspector Raju Surve received confidential information that the accused was in Nandurbar. Subsequently, Deola police and local crime branch personnel kept the accused under surveillance day and night for the last three days. Their persistent efforts led to the detention and interrogation of the accused, Jimmy Bipin Sharma alias Deepak (31, resident of Nandurbar).

During interrogation, Sharma confessed to the burglary. Jimmy Sharma is a notorious criminal with a total of 42 cases of burglary and theft in Maharashtra and Haryana. The police anticipate that more crimes will be revealed by him. It has been reported that the accused sold the stolen goods in Delhi.

Read Also Good News For Pune: Significant Railway Projects In Focus As Murlidhar Mohol Meets Ashwini Vaishnaw

Nashik Police adds 110 new vehicles to its fleet

Nashik city police sanctioned 110 vehicles including 62 four-wheelers and 48 two-wheelers costing around Rs 7.25 crore.

Nashik district administration, Collector and guardian minister Dadaji Bhuse handed over the vehicles to the police department.

In the past few years, funds have been allocated for police vehicles and police modernization through the District Planning and Development Councils (DPDC) throughout Maharashtra, especially in Nashik.

"I am thankful to the district administration and the Guardian Minister. This development has solved mobility issues, and modernization issues have also been addressed. Within a year, people will see good results," said Divisional Commissioner, Praveen Gedam expressing gratitude.

Kumbhmela is scheduled for February 2026-2027 in Nashik, however, planning has already started for the necessities in administration and the police department. The financial budgeting is underway for Kumbhmela.

"We are discussing, and soon we will make a concrete plan to organize and execute the 2026-2027 Kumbhmela," said Praveen Gedam.

33-Year-Old Man Kills Self in Valaligaon



A 33-year-old man living in Valaligaon killed himself in his house. The reason for Swapnil Parasuram Palde's suicide remains unknown. A death has been registered in this case at Nashik Road Police Station.



The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Parasuram Palde, who lived behind R Patil Garage.



Upon discovering the incident, his brother-in-law Rakesh Wagh immediately admitted him to BITCO Hospital, where Dr. Smita Pote declared him dead. Further investigation is being conducted by Constable Gaikwad.