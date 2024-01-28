Nashik: Crime Branch Busts Gang Running Fake Gold Scheme | Representative Image

A cunning gang's attempt to deceive citizens with a fake gold scheme has been thwarted by the Crime Branch Unit One. Three individuals have been apprehended, and valuables worth ₹2 lakh have been seized during the operation, exposing the gang's fraudulent activities. It has been revealed that the gang duped several city residents, swindling them of lakhs of rupees.

The arrested suspects are identified as Kesharam Pita Sawaram from Sanchor, Rajasthan, Babubhai Lumbaji Marwadi from Gujarat, and Ramesh Kumar Dargaram from Jalore, Rajasthan. The gang, consisting of 10 to 15 people, had set up camp in the Tavali Fata area for some days.

The modus operandi involved approaching a sweet seller in the city, claiming they had discovered gold ornaments while digging. To gain the seller's trust, the suspects requested him to provide two gold beads for verification. Upon inspection, the beads appeared genuine, leading the confectioner to exchange jewellery worth ₹20,000. However, the items turned out to be fake.

The Crime Branch Unit One, taking swift action, set a trap and apprehended the three suspects. A case has been registered against them at the Satpur police station, and an ongoing investigation is in progress. Subsequent to this incident, two more individuals in the city have reported similar complaints of being defrauded of ₹3 lakh, prompting further police inquiries.

The successful operation was carried out by a dedicated team from the Crime Branch Unit One, led by Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal. The team's efforts underscore the importance of vigilance in the face of such scams, ensuring the safety and financial security of the city's residents.