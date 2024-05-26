Nashik Crime: 2 End lives in City, Police Crack Down on Gambling | Representative Image

Two people living in different areas of Nashik Road hanged themselves on Friday (24th).

The reason of suicide of in both the incidences is unknown. A case of suicidal deaths have been registered in Nashik Road and Deolali Camp police stations in this regard. Nilesh Yoginath Sadgir ( 30, Tulja Bhawani Lawns) hanged himself on Friday for an unknown reason.

As soon as this matter came to their notice, the family admitted him to Sahyadri Hospital in Mumbai Naka area, and the medical authorities declared him dead after examination. In this regard, a case of death has been registered in the Nashik Road Police Station and further investigation is being conducted by police.

Another incident took place in Bhagur. Kiran Bhaskar Kamat (56, Rajaram Bhadane's Chal, Vetalbaba Road Bhagur) hanged himself on Friday due to unknown reason. Based on the information given by Rajaram Bhadane, the death case has been registered at Deolali Camp Police Station and further investigation is being done by Constable Miraje.

Police crack down on gambling

The police took action against nine gamblers who were gambling in the open in different parts of the Nashik and surrounding areas. Gambling materials along with cash were seized in this operation on Friday, and cases have been registered in Ambad and Mhasrul police stations.

According to the police, the MIDC police received information that some youths were gambling in the open in the Jadhav Complex area of the industrial estate. Accordingly, when the raid was conducted on Friday evening, Kailas Balu Mistry, Prakash Prahlad Behra, Shankar Jasinder Beldar, Gopal Baburao Kumawat, Prakash Barku Patil, Anil Ananda Borse, and Dyaneshwar Bhagwan Borse were found gambling in the street in front of the Tulja Bhavani temple. Gambling cards along with cash of 700 rupees were seized from their possession, and a case has been registered in Ambad police station based on a complaint filed by police constable Dinesh Nehe.

Constable Chavan is conducting further investigations. Another action was taken in Mhasrul village. Umesh Shelke, Mayur Salve, and Saurabh Kadam (Chanakyapuri, Mhasrul Link Road) were found playing matka gambling in Sridevi Bazar in the Rajwada area of Mhasrul village. This action was taken on Friday evening. In this operation, 560 rupees in cash and gambling materials were seized, and further investigation is being conducted by Constable Chavan.