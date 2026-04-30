Nashik: CREDAI To Launch Skill And Excellence Centre For Workers At Chandshi On Labour Day | Sourced

Nashik: The construction sector is rapidly evolving, and the adoption of new technologies requires continuous training to maintain and improve quality standards. Construction workers form the backbone of the industry, and improving their skills directly leads to better quality housing for citizens. With this objective, CREDAI Nashik Metro has been consistently working on initiatives focused on worker welfare and skill development.

Taking a major step forward, CREDAI Nashik Metro is setting up a ‘CREDAI Skill & Excellence Centre’. The groundbreaking ceremony (bhoomipujan) will be held on Friday, May 1, at 11 am on the occasion of Labour Day. This information was shared by President Gaurav Thakkar. State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Girish Mahajan will attend the event as the chief guest, and the bhoomipujan will be performed jointly by the minister and construction workers.

Several senior leaders and public representatives are expected to attend the programme. These include Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Members of Parliament Rajabhau Waje and Shobha Bachhav, and MLAs Rahul Dhikle, Seema Hire, Devyani Pharande, Saroj Ahire and Rahul Aaher.

Other prominent dignitaries likely to be present include Mayor Himgauri Aadke-Aaher, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Kumbh Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Nashik Authority Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, and Deputy Labour Commissioner Vikas Mali.

The Skill & Excellence Centre will be built on a 33,500 sq ft campus at Jalalpur-Chandshi near Gangapur Road. Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha said the facility will include a modern CREDAI office, along with spaces for workshops, seminars, and training programmes.

He expressed confidence that the centre will give a new direction to Nashik’s construction sector. It is expected to help address the shortage of skilled manpower and improve the lives of workers. The centre will also act as a platform for knowledge sharing among CREDAI members.

The project’s architectural consultant is Matharoo Architects. Former president Anant Rajegaonkar and architect Krunal Patil have made important contributions to the design. Speaking about the project, Krunal Patil said the centre will become a matter of pride for Nashik and give the city a unique identity.

The centre will have a total campus area of 33,500 sq ft and will include a multipurpose hall, art gallery, café, and amphitheatre. Its design is inspired by the Brahmagiri mountain range, with interconnected blocks that reflect mountain slopes and plateaus. The building will include eco-friendly features aimed at achieving IGBC Platinum Rating and will focus on skill development and sustainable urban growth. It will also be developed as a Net Zero structure.

Along with this initiative, CREDAI Nashik Metro will celebrate Labour Welfare Week from May 1 to 7 across the city. Activities during this period will include registration and renewal camps for construction workers under the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, skill enhancement programmes, health check-up camps, and distribution of safety equipment.

President Gaurav Thakkar said the aim is to ensure that the maximum number of construction workers benefit from government welfare schemes. Former presidents Suresh Anna Patil and Ravi Mahajan also shared their views during the announcement.