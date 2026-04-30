Nashik: SIT Finds Key Clues In TCS Probe, Digital Evidence Expected To Reveal Crucial Details | Representational Image

Nashik: Following the sensational complaints regarding religious harassment, attempted conversions, and sexual exploitation at the TCS facility in Nashik, the police investigation has now gained significant momentum. Preliminary scrutiny of the digital devices seized from the suspects by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has brought to light shocking information; consequently, the 'digital evidence' in this case is now emerging as the primary foundation of the investigation.

The police have commenced the analysis of the mobile phones, laptops, and personal computers seized from the suspects. According to police sources, they are searching for suspicious data, photographs and videos related to religion. Furthermore, records of social media chats and crucial conversations have fallen into the hands of the police. All this material has now been sent to a forensic laboratory for detailed analysis.

The repercussions of this incident have resonated across the entire city of Nashik, prompting various social organisations to take serious cognizance of the matter. Demands for strict legal action against the accused and for securing justice for the victims are gaining momentum. Consequently, an atmosphere of outrage prevails within the city, and pressure on the police to take swift action is mounting.

The police administration has indicated that, following the receipt of the forensic report, there is a possibility that additional names may surface in connection with this case. "We are thoroughly examining every piece of digital evidence. The police force remains committed to ensuring justice for the victims and taking strict action against the perpetrators," senior police officials have clarified.

It cannot be ruled out that in the coming days, further revelations regarding this case may emerge based on the digital evidence.