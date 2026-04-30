Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan to Hoist Flag On Maharashtra Day; Administration On High Alert After Controversy | File Photo

Nashik: While the impasse regarding the post of Guardian Minister for Nashik has persisted for the past year and a quarter, the question, "Who will perform the flag hoisting ceremony on Maharashtra Day this year?" has finally been answered. Adhering to tradition, the State Government has once again entrusted this responsibility to the Minister for Water Resources and Kumbh Mela, Girish Mahajan, officially confirming his name for the role.

On the occasion of the 67th Foundation Day of the State of Maharashtra, the main official flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Police Parade Ground on May 1, 2026, at 8:00 AM. District Collector Ayush Prasad provided this information, noting that senior district officials, including Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, will be present at the event.

The district administration has commenced extensive preparations for this ceremony. District Collector Ayush Prasad has issued an appeal to public representatives, freedom fighters, Veermatas (mothers of martyrs), Veerpitas (fathers of martyrs), gallantry award winners, government officials, students, and all citizens of Nashik to attend this program.

On this year's Republic Day (January 26), Minister Girish Mahajan performed the flag hoisting ceremony in Nashik. However, a major controversy erupted when he omitted the name of the Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, during his speech. Tension prevailed at the venue after a female forest officer publicly raised an objection, directly questioning him: "How could you forget the name of the Architect of the Constitution?" A police complaint was also filed regarding this incident.

Subsequently, Minister Mahajan gave verbal clarification regarding this oversight and expressed his apologies. Three months have now passed since that incident. The opposition has already questioned Mahajan's being the person performing flag hoisting. The post of Kumbh Mela minister has already been called unconstitutional, and now the people are again questioning how Minister Mahajan can be allowed for flag hoisting without being a guardian minister.

Having learned from past experiences, the administration has taken special precautions to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the planning for May 1st this year. Senior officials are personally keeping a close watch on the Minister's speech, protocol, and the overall outline of the program. Meticulous planning is being undertaken to prevent any untoward incidents or to ensure that no one's sentiments are inadvertently hurt.