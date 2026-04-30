Nashik: Health Minister Offers Relief To Kidney Patients On Maharashtra Day, Igatpuri Among 12 New Dialysis Centres | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the "Maha Dialysis" scheme, which provides free dialysis facilities to kidney patients in rural areas through government hospitals, is being expanded across the state. On May 1st, 12 new dialysis centers are being dedicated at the hands of Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.



Aimed at providing free dialysis facilities to citizens suffering from kidney ailments across the state, the 'Maha Dialysis' scheme is currently being effectively implemented in various government hospitals. This facility is providing significant relief to thousands of kidney patients throughout the state.



The primary objective of this scheme is to extend this service to Rural Hospitals, Sub-District Hospitals, and District Hospitals, thereby ensuring that patients in rural areas receive free treatment close to their homes. Facilities comprising a minimum of 5 dialysis beds have been made available in Rural Hospitals, while 8 to 10 dialysis beds have been provided in Sub-District and District Hospitals. Currently, 92 'Maha Dialysis' centres are operational across the state, offering a total of 558 dialysis beds.



On Maharashtra Day, 12 new centres will be dedicated by Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, bringing the total number of centres in the state to 104. Hospitals located in remote and inaccessible regions have also been included among these new centres.



The hospitals included in this dedication ceremony are located at Igatpuri (Dist. Nashik), Murgud (Dist. Kolhapur), Mul (Dist. Chandrapur), Darwha (Dist. Yavatmal), Kaij (Dist. Beed), Raver (Dist. Jalgaon), Mangalvedha (Dist. Solapur), Dhebewadi (Dist. Satara), Vengurla (Dist. Sindhudurg), Kurkheda (Dist. Gadchiroli), Dapoli (Dist. Ratnagiri), and Badlapur (Dist. Thane). The ‘Mahadialysis’ scheme is based on an end-to-end digital platform, with information and services accessible via the website http://mahadialysis.in as well as through a dedicated mobile app. The provision of an online slot booking facility for patients has significantly reduced the waiting period for treatment.



These centres are staffed by trained dialysis technicians, nurses, and support personnel, and treatments are administered under the expert guidance of nephrologists. Strict adherence to standards regarding hygiene, safety, and medical protocols is maintained at all times. Furthermore, services such as blood testing, necessary injections, and dietary consultations are provided to patients completely free of cost.



This scheme is being implemented by HLL Lifecare Limited, an organisation operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, with a strong emphasis placed on delivering high-quality services across all centres.



Through the ‘Mahadialysis’ scheme, the financial burden associated with private medical treatment has been alleviated; by making high-quality, free-of-cost services available directly within government hospitals, the state's healthcare infrastructure is being significantly strengthened.