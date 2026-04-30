Nashik: Roadroller Crushes 122 Bullet Silencers; Gangapur Police Launch Major Crackdown | Sourced

Nashik: The Gangapur Police have adopted an aggressive stance against Bullet motorcycle riders who disturb the city's peace by modifying their silencers to emit sounds resembling firecrackers. The police have destroyed a staggering 122 seized, unauthorised silencers by running a roadroller over them. This 'stylish' enforcement action by the police has struck fear into the hearts of stunt-performing rule-violators.

Over the past few days, there has been a rise in instances of Bullet motorcycles being ridden with loud, booming silencers along Gangapur Road, College Road, and other upscale residential areas in Nashik. This excessive noise caused significant distress to senior citizens, patients, and young children. Taking cognisance of these complaints, and under the guidance of the Police Commissioner and senior officials, the Gangapur Police launched a special enforcement drive.

During this drive, the police set up checkpoints at various locations to inspect Bullet motorcycles that were violating regulations. The police confiscated the silencers from vehicles where the original exhaust systems had been modified to amplify the noise output. Once a total of 122 such silencers had been collected, a roadroller was driven over all of them today within the premises of the Gangapur Police Station. In just a few minutes, these silencers worth thousands of rupees were literally crushed into scrap.