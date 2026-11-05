Nashik: CPRI Secures NABL Accreditation, Boost To Electrical Equipment Testing Facilities |

Nashik: The Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) organised a meeting with representatives of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) at NIMA House, Satpur, to discuss advanced technological facilities, quality testing and business opportunities for local industries.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of CPRI recently receiving accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Discussions focused on the institute's future development plans, technical facilities for Nashik industries, quality testing, calibration and various testing services required by manufacturers.

CPRI is a national institution engaged in research, testing and certification in the electrical sector. The expansion of its facilities and stronger coordination with local industries are expected to benefit electrical equipment manufacturers, engineering units and allied industries in Nashik.

The initiative is particularly significant for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to improve product quality in accordance with national and international standards and access testing and certification facilities locally.

NIMA president Ashish Nahar assured participants that the association would continue initiatives aimed at technological advancement, quality enhancement and expanding global market opportunities for Nashik industries.

Industries Encouraged to Participate in ELECRAMA 2027

Representatives of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), Mumbai, also provided information about ELECRAMA 2027, an international exhibition showcasing advanced technologies and products in electrical equipment, power distribution, energy, electrical engineering and renewable energy.

NIMA appealed to entrepreneurs from Nashik's electrical, electronics, engineering and allied sectors to participate actively in the exhibition.

Focus on Research and Technological Development

Discussions were also held with CPRI representatives regarding the requirements, expectations and future technological needs of industries in Nashik.

Participants expressed optimism about strengthening coordination among CPRI, IEEMA and NIMA to create greater opportunities for local industries in research, modern technology, quality improvement and business expansion.

Those present included NIMA President Ashish Nahar, CPRI Joint Director and Nashik Branch Head Peta Sukumar, Joint Director Surendra Kalambe, Manish Rawal, Rajendra Ahire, Rajendra Wadnere, NIMA Energy Committee Chairman Milind Rajput, Kailas Patil, Hemant Khond, IEEMA representatives Rajesh Parab, Ram Babu, Ganga Raju, Nagaraj V, Abhay Singh and other office-bearers.