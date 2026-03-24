Nashik Court Extends Police Custody Of Ashok Kharat Till March 29 Amid Shocking Revelations | Sourced

Nashik: Ashok Kharat, the accused in a widely discussed sexual exploitation case involving multiple women across the state, has been remanded to police custody till March 29 by the court in Nashik.



After the earlier custody period ended, Kharat was produced before the court under tight security. During the hearing, the prosecution argued that more time was needed for investigation and sought an extension of police custody. Before being brought to court, Kharat underwent a medical examination at the district hospital. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, heavy police deployment was seen in and around the court campus, with a large number of lawyers also present.



During the hearing, SIT officer Kiran Kumar Suryawanshi presented key findings, revealing shocking details. It was alleged that the accused used to give women items like stones and sweets, and also mixed substances in water, causing discomfort before allegedly exploiting them.



The prosecution further claimed recovery of ₹6.53 lakh in cash and a laptop. A black revolver bearing a royal emblem and 31 cartridges was also seized, out of which five had been fired, raising questions about their use. There is also suspicion of human sacrifice. The prosecution highlighted the accused’s age (67) and alleged exploitation of much younger women to question his intent and mindset.



Kharat allegedly posed as a “spiritual figure” to deceive people. There are also claims that fear was created using snakes and tigers, and possible violations of wildlife laws through the use of items like musk.



Investigation Still Ongoing

The defence argued that sufficient investigation had already been conducted in seven days and that further custody was unnecessary. They suggested that remaining inquiries could continue under judicial custody.

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However, the prosecution maintained that the case is extensive and complex. Investigations into rituals at Ishanyeshwar temple, financial transactions, and other serious aspects are still pending. Considering the gravity of allegations and new developments, the court granted police custody till March 29. More revelations are expected as the probe continues.



Accused Denies Allegations

Before the remand order, the judge asked Kharat if he had anything to say. He denied knowledge about the use of snakes and tigers, stating that he had only occasionally visited the temple during events like Shivratri and Shravan Mondays, when many people were present. He also claimed that he had answered all questions during the previous five days of custody and reiterated that he had no knowledge about such allegations.