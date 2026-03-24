Borewell Drilling Damages Pune Metro Tunnel; Two Booked By Kharadi Police | Representational Image - AI

Pune: A borewell drilling operation damaged an underground metro tunnel in the city, prompting police to book two persons in the case. The incident took place on March 14 in Shukrawar Peth along the underground stretch between Shivajinagar and Swargate.

According to officials, a resident identified as Dhananjay Mothe allegedly carried out borewell drilling at his house despite being aware that a metro tunnel passes beneath the property. During the drilling, the machine pierced the concrete roof of the tunnel, creating a hole and affecting its structural safety. The house is located opposite the Khadak Police Station.

Authorities said the drilling directly breached the tunnel ceiling, causing damage to the metro infrastructure. No train was passing through at the time, which prevented a possible major mishap.

Chandrashekhar Tambekar, spokesperson of Maha Metro, said a team rushed to the site immediately after the incident. He said the damage caused financial loss to the government and raised concerns about passenger safety and tunnel strength. The hole was about six inches in diameter and was quickly sealed.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Khadak Police Station against Dhananjay Mothe and a borewell contractor identified as Jagtap for damaging government property and endangering public safety. Police said further investigation is underway, and action will be taken accordingly.