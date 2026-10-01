Nashik: Committee Formed To Study Educational Schemes, Standardise Student Facilities | AI

Nashik: The Maharashtra Government has constituted a four-member high-level committee to conduct a comparative study of the schemes, financial assistance, grants and facilities provided to students by the Tribal Development and Social Justice Departments, with the aim of bringing uniformity in the benefits available to students.

The committee has been directed to submit a report with clear recommendations to the Commissioner of Tribal Development by October 30, 2026. The government resolution states that no extension will be granted for completing the report.

The decision follows a meeting held on August 29, 2026, with student representatives from government tribal hostels under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During the meeting, directions were issued to examine the facilities provided by both departments and work towards consistency in the benefits available to students.

Accordingly, a committee was initially constituted on September 4. However, the earlier government resolution was later cancelled due to administrative reasons, following which the new four-member committee was appointed.

The committee will review the financial assistance and facilities available under student-focused schemes of both departments and submit recommendations on measures required to bring greater uniformity.

Committee Members

Dinkar Pavra, Additional Commissioner (Nashik), Tribal Development Department, has been appointed Chairman of the committee. Pramod Jadhav, Joint Commissioner (Education), Social Welfare Department, Pune, and Vijay Gund, Lecturer at the Tribal Research and Training Institute, are members.

Vinod Kardmare, Assistant Project Officer at the Tribal Development Commissionerate, Nashik, has been appointed Member-Secretary. The responsibility for submitting the report within the stipulated deadline rests with the committee chairman.