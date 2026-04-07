Nashik: Committee Appointed To Probe Dindori Accident That Claimed The Lives Of 9 People, Report Due In 7 Days

IAS Ayush Prasad | File Photo

Nashik: Taking serious note of the tragic accident in Dindori, District Collector Ayush Prasad has ordered a detailed inquiry and appointed a special committee to investigate the incident. The panel has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

The accident, which occurred on the night of April 3 within the limits of the Dindori Nagar Panchayat, claimed the lives of nine people, including six school students from the Dargode family in Indore village of Dindori taluka. The incident has left the region in deep shock.

To ascertain the exact cause of the accident, the administration has formed an independent inquiry committee that will examine all aspects, including site conditions, execution of work, safety measures and administrative responsibility.

The committee will be headed by Abhijit Kadam, Chief Officer of Sinnar Municipal Council, with Yashwant Patil, Executive Engineer at the Collector's Office, as Co-Chairman. Other members include Rekha Vishwakarma, Assistant Commissioner, Municipal Administration, Ravindra Chavan from the Town Planning Department, and Vinod Jagtap as Member Secretary.

Officials said the committee will carry out a detailed on-site inspection, record statements of concerned officials and workers, and assess the quality of work and adherence to safety norms.

Apart from identifying lapses, the panel has also been tasked with recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The District Collector has instructed the concerned Nagar Panchayat to extend full cooperation and provide all necessary documents and records for the investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety standards during ongoing works, with the administration indicating that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. The inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of Sham Gosavi, District Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Administration, Nashik.