Nashik: College Student Kidnapped, Assaulted Over Election Banner Row; ₹10,000 Extorted via PhonePe | Sourced

Nashik: In the Satpur area of Nashik city, a hardened criminal abducted a college student and his friends in a minibus, acting out of rage over the trivial reason that his photograph had been placed in a lower position on a college election banner. Holding them captive overnight and subjecting them to physical assault, he demanded a ransom of ₹20,000. Ultimately, out of fear, the student transferred ₹10,000 via PhonePe. In connection with this incident, the Satpur police have registered a case of kidnapping, assault, and extortion against the hardened criminal, Gaurav Ghuge, and his accomplices; special teams have been deployed to search for three suspects.

How Did the Incident Unfold?

The complainant, Sahil Deepakrao Dahale (aged 21; a resident of Telangana, currently studying at the Sandip Foundation in the Mahiravani area and residing in Dhruvanagar), was contesting the election for the post of 'GS' (General Secretary) at his college. He and his friends had put up numerous banners for the college elections. On one of these banners, the photograph of the hardened criminal, Gaurav Ghuge, had been placed in a lower position.

Gaurav Ghuge is notorious for his hooliganism and bullying tactics, both within and outside the college premises. He felt insulted by the fact that his photograph had been placed in a lower position on the banner. On March 16, 2026, at approximately 9:30 PM, he called Sahil and summoned him to an open ground in Pimpalgaon Bahula.

When Sahil arrived at the location, Gaurav Ghuge and two unidentified accomplices surrounded him. "Why did you place our photograph in a lower position on the banner?" With these words, they forcibly bundled Sahil and his friend into a minibus. Subsequently, they held them captive overnight in a locked room in Pimpalgaon Bahula. The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, verbally abused and physically assaulted Sahil, demanding a ransom of ₹20,000. Fearing for his life, Sahil transferred ₹10,000 to the accused's bank account via PhonePe.

After holding him captive until 8:00 AM the following morning, the accused released Sahil, issuing a stern warning: "If the remaining ₹10,000 is not paid by this evening, we will kidnap you again." Sahil immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Satpur police have registered a case against Gaurav Ghuge and his accomplices, charging them with kidnapping, assault, criminal intimidation, and extortion. The police have initiated an investigation based on technical evidence, mobile location data, and call records; special teams have been deployed to apprehend three suspects involved in the case.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among college students in Nashik City. The police have appealed to students to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious incidents they encounter. Further details regarding the case are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.