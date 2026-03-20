Nashik: Collector Orders Top Priority For Devotee Safety During Saptashrungi Chaitra Yatra | Sourced

Nashik: The annual Shri Saptashrungi Devi Chaitra Pournima Yatra will be held at Vani Gad (Taluka Kalwan) from March 26 to April 2, 2026. Considering the expected large influx of devotees, District Collector Ayush Prasad has instructed all concerned departments to prioritise safety and carry out meticulous, coordinated planning.



He was speaking at a review meeting held this evening at the District Collectorate. The meeting was attended by Additional Collector (Malegaon) Devdatt Kekaan, Assistant Collector and Project Officer (Kalwan) Kashmira Sankhe, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, District Disaster Management Officer Shrikrishna Deshpande, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and other officials.

Collector Prasad emphasised that medical teams, first-aid centres, and ambulance services must remain available round-the-clock at both the hilltop and base. Joint teams comprising the fire brigade, police, home guards, and volunteers should remain active throughout the yatra. Proper arrangements for crowd control, including barricading, queue management, and CCTV surveillance, must be ensured. Separate help centres should be set up for missing persons.

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Facilities such as food, drinking water, sanitation, and uninterrupted power supply must be adequately arranged for devotees. Availability of toilets, signboards, wheelchairs, and ramps should also be ensured.

From a security perspective, the police department has been instructed to maintain strict vigilance. Private vehicles will not be allowed on the hill, and parking arrangements will be made at Nanduri, along with separate parking for buses.



Medical preparedness will be handled by the Kalwan Sub-District Hospital with medical teams, ambulances, and emergency beds kept ready. Immediate repairs of roads along the yatra route have also been directed. Government vehicles will be issued passes, and a list must be submitted to the administration and police.



The District Disaster Management Department has been instructed to ensure necessary equipment and conduct mock drills in advance to handle any potential emergencies. To avoid overcrowding, strict planning must be implemented to regulate the number of devotees ascending the hill at a time. Alternative routes should be kept ready for emergencies. Additional Collector Kekaan also suggested activating a toll-free helpline number during the yatra.



Resident Deputy Collector Rajput recommended arranging palanquin (doli) services at the hilltop, midway, and base for the convenience and safety of devotees.



Assistant Collector Sankhe presented the detailed planning blueprint for the yatra during the meeting.