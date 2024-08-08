Nashik: Collector Inspects Trimbakeshwar Roads and Facilities Amid Citizen Complaints; Laborer's Body Found Hanged at FCI Depot in Manmad And More

Representational Image |

Concerns have been raised regarding the potholes, poor condition of city roads, including ring roads, and the problems faced by citizens at the old and new bus stands. With the Shravan month underway and an increase in devotees expected on the third Monday, Collector Jalaj Sharma inspected the facilities in Trimbakeshwar city to assess and address these issues.

Collector Sharma conducted an inspection tour in Trimbakeshwar on Wednesday. City council chief Dr. Shri Devachke and other officers accompanied him. In preparation for the collector's visit, all squares in front of the temple and main city squares were cleared of vendors and parked vehicles.

During the inspection, Trimbakeshwar temple trustee and former mayor Kailas Ghule, and former Vice President Sanjay Kadam were present. Ghule highlighted the city's problems, while Kadam pointed out the irony of the government spending crores on building a parking lot while the road leading to it remained in disrepair. The collector expressed dissatisfaction with the conditions at the old and new bus stations and inspected the road conditions in the Juna Mahadev Mandir area.

Sanjay Kadam, Ex-Vice President, Trimbakeshwar, stated, “Devotees and citizens are facing various problems in Trimbakeshwar city. The District Collector has visited and taken note of these issues. It is expected that he will address and resolve these problems.”

Laborer's Body Found Hanged at FCI Depot in Manmad



The body of a laborer was found hanged at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) depot in Manmad. The deceased worker, Dilkush Chaudhary, was a resident of Purnia district in Bihar and was working as a contract laborer for a contractor.



In this case, the police have registered a case of sudden death and are investigating whether the laborer committed suicide or if it was an accident.



The FCI grain storage depot in the city has been declared a restricted area due to its importance in storing lakhs of tonnes of grain for the country. Only officers, employees, laborers, grain truck drivers, and cleaners are allowed to enter the depot, while others are barred.



Currently, laborers have been appointed on a contract basis through a contractor for loading and unloading sacks of grain in trucks at the depot. Dilkush Chaudhary's body was found near Godown No. 88, causing a stir in the area. After getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

Three suspects arrested in theft at corporators home

A team from the Crime Branch Unit One has tracked down the thieves who broke into the house of a former corporator in Raka Colony and stole around one kg of gold jewelry. Sources said that after checking the CCTV footage from Raka Colony to Ganjmal area, the police detained the three suspects from their houses. The police identified the thieves after checking the CCTV footage on this route for 12 hours.

The former councilor lives on the third floor of Navkar Residency in Raka Colony. Thieves broke into Mamta Shailendra Patil's house on Tuesday around 3:30 AM and looted gold ornaments weighing more than one kg and 1,800 US dollars worth about 58 lakh rupees. This case was revealed on Tuesday morning. The suspects, Gorakh Singh Ganga Singh Taak (35), Deepak Tukaram Jadhav (33), and Aman Singh Punjabi Singh Taak (30), all residents of Bhimwadi, Ganjamal, Nashik, have been arrested in this case.

According to sources, the investigation has revealed that the bike used by the suspected thieves in the crime is also stolen. The three are habitual thieves, and the police are working to recover the money stolen from them in the burglary.

After arriving at the spot, the Crime Branch along with Sarkarwada police started investigating the burglary. In this case, Dr. Shailendra Patil has filed a burglary complaint. Meanwhile, the police checked the CCTV footage of Raka Colony to trace the thieves. In it, three thieves were seen coming and going on a two-wheeler. Accordingly, the police checked the CCTV footage on the Raka Colony to Ganjmal route for 12 hours. As the movements of the thieves were recorded in it, the police directly reached their houses. Sources said that all three were detained from the Ganjmal area.