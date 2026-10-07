Nashik: Collector Directs Officials To Strengthen Traffic, Security Arrangements For Navratri | AI

Nashik: In view of the large crowds expected at various places during the Navratri festival, a special traffic management plan should be prepared and effectively implemented to prevent congestion, District Collector Ayush Prasad directed officials. He emphasised coordinated efforts by all departments concerned to ensure smooth traffic movement, security and the peaceful conduct of the festival.

A preparatory review meeting was held at the District Collector's Office in the presence of Superintendent of Police DS Swami, Kalwan Sub-Divisional Officer Kashmira Sankhe, Chandwad Sub-Divisional Officer Kailas Kadlag, Kalwan Tehsildar Rohidas Varule, District Disaster Management Officer Shrikrishna Deshmukh, Public Works Department (PWD) officials, forest and police officers, Saptashrungi Nivasini Devi Trust CEO Sudarshan Dahatonde and representatives of various departments.

Prasad said that during celebrations at Wani, Saptashrungigad and Chandwad, citizens should strictly follow traffic rules, use designated routes and parking facilities and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Traffic regulation, barricading and alternative routes should be arranged at major junctions, crowded areas, festival routes and other sensitive locations wherever necessary. Direction boards, information boards, road signage and road furniture should be installed without delay. Police and agencies concerned should conduct advance site inspections, identify crowded locations and ensure unobstructed movement of emergency vehicles. Adequate manpower should be deployed to prevent traffic violations and maintain safe and smooth movement.

The Forest and Police Departments should maintain a joint coordination mechanism for an immediate response to wildlife-related incidents. Signboards should also be installed to create awareness about wildlife protection and discourage people from feeding monkeys, birds and other wild animals.

Swami directed all departments to work in coordination and with responsibility during Navratri, on the lines of arrangements made during the Kumbh Mela, and to immediately contact senior officers of other departments whenever inter-departmental issues arise.

Sankhe said CCTV systems at sensitive and crowded locations should remain fully operational, while locations requiring additional or new cameras should be inspected and equipped accordingly.

A shuttle bus service using two buses is being planned for devotees and citizens, while additional parking arrangements will be made in the next phase if crowds increase, particularly for vehicles arriving from the city and other areas. Sankhe said coordinated planning for traffic management, parking, sanitation, CCTV surveillance and essential infrastructure was under way to reduce congestion on major routes and provide devotees and citizens with safe, smooth and convenient facilities throughout the festival.