Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Water Conservation To Make Maharashtra Drought-Free |

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called upon gram panchayats across Maharashtra to accelerate rural development through public participation and prioritise water conservation and efficient water management to address water scarcity permanently. He was speaking at a programme organised in Nashik to launch the next phase of the Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan. Around 10,000 sarpanches, gram sevaks, villagers and representatives of local self-government bodies from across the state attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister assured farmers of government assistance amid the prevailing rainfall deficit and damage to kharif crops. He said, “The state government has declared a drought, and preparations are underway to provide assistance to affected farmers by setting aside the technical criteria. It is the government’s responsibility to help every farmer.”

He noted that dams had sufficient water reserves and urged people to use the available water judiciously. He also called for desilting dams and conserving every drop of rainwater. Food grains would be provided to farmers and agricultural labourers during the crisis, he said. Appealing to farmers not to sell their cattle and livestock, Fadnavis assured them that the government would make adequate arrangements for fodder and water for animals. He further stated that employment opportunities and the necessary funds would be made available to labourers during the period of scarcity.

Against the backdrop of drought and water shortages in several parts of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to implement effective water conservation measures at the village level. These include harvesting rainwater, improving groundwater recharge, raising groundwater levels and protecting existing water resources. Every village should assess its water availability and requirements and prepare a comprehensive water budget, he said. Proper planning for water consumption, storage and groundwater replenishment, coupled with active public participation, is essential for sustainable water management in rural areas.

Local Self-Government Bodies Felicitated

Outstanding gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads were felicitated for their performance under the Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan 2025–26. The Chief Minister expressed the hope that other gram panchayats would draw inspiration from the development initiatives undertaken by these local bodies.

The next phase of the Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan 2026–27 was also launched during the programme. The event highlighted the importance of implementing rural development initiatives through coordination among villagers, elected representatives and the administration, rather than limiting them to government schemes alone.

Fadnavis Expresses Displeasure Over Distance Between Stage and Audience

During the programme, Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed displeasure over the considerable distance between the stage and the audience due to security arrangements. He instructed the police to minimise the gap at such events so that elected representatives could interact directly with citizens and understand their problems more effectively.

The gathering focused on rural development, water management and public participation, highlighting the need to strengthen village-level planning, accelerate development initiatives and establish sustainable water management practices across Maharashtra.